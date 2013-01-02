British pop star Ellie Goulding, 26 -- who performed on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest Dec. 31 -- shares the 25 things you don't know about her with Us Weekly.

1. I am addicted to cheese.

2. My fasted half marathon time is 1 hour 40 minutes.

3. I'm a country girl, born and bred.

4. My favorite Christmas film is The Snowman.

5. I'm ambidextrous.

6. My single "Lights" stayed on the Billboard charts for 33 weeks, longer than any other song in 2012.

7. I sang for Prince William and Duchess Kate at their royal wedding.

8. I adore 30 Rock.

9. I taught myself guitar at age 14.

10. I have a stuffed rabbit and a stuffed crow in my flat.

11. I did my first stage dive in Ireland during the 2012 Arthur's Day music festival.

12. I've never seen a Star Wars or Lord of the Rings film!

13. The song that lets me know it's holiday time is "Last Christmas" by George Michael.

14. I'm a natural brunette.

15. I used to do tae kwon do and capoeira, and I also surf.

16. I think Daniel Day-Lewis is the best actor in the world.

17. I once performed for Barack Obama and his family!

18. I have a fascination with World Wars I and II.

19. I got to the level of grade 7 on clarinet. In the U.K., 8 is the highest!

20. I like gifting people with books and alcohol.

21. I spent last Christmas in a hotel room in Hollywood.

22. My favorite book is Birdsong by Sebastian Faulks.

23. About 200 people turned up to a 5K run with me in Sydney.

24. I'm obsessed with Drake.

25. If I had the time, I would study to be a personal trainer!

