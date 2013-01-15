LONDON (AP) — Elton John and David Furnish say they have become parents for a second time.

The couple say they are "overwhelmed with happiness" at the birth of Elijah Joseph Daniel Furnish-John

John's spokeswoman Fran Curtis confirmed an announcement on the singer's website that the baby was born Friday in Los Angeles to a surrogate mother. The baby weighs 8 pounds, 4 ounces (3.7 kilograms).

John, who is 65, and 50-year-old Furnish are parents to 2-year-old Zachary Jackson Levon Furnish-John, born in California in December 2010, also through a surrogate mother

They told Hello! magazine Wednesday that "the birth of our second son completes our family in a most precious and perfect way."