Introducing the future Mrs. Jef Holm!

Bachelorette Emily Maynard and her fiance Holm announced their engagement to the world mere days ago, and the couple is already planning their married life together.

First up on single mom Maynard's post-nuptials to-do list? Adopt Holm's last name! "Even though I went on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, I'm pretty traditional, believe it or not, so yeah -- sure [I'll change my name]," Maynard, 26, told Ryan Seacrest during a Wednesday interview on his KIIS-FM morning radio show.

Holm, meanwhile, said he plans to make the big move from his home in Utah to Charlotte, N.C. to be closer to his bride-to-be and her daughter, Ricki, 7. Bonding with his future stepdaughter during a series of top secret weekend visits once proposing to Maynard in May, Holm is thrilled to officially become her stepdad. "Every chance I get to see her and hang out with her, I take advantage of that," Holm, 28, gushed to Seacrest. "She's seriously the sweetest girl ever."

Though Maynard admits she's already taken to obsessively leafing through bridal magazines like most brides-to-be, the couple isn't yet convinced they'll air their nuptials on TV, like Bachelorette Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter before them.

"People keep asking us that, and we don't even know what we're going to eat for lunch tomorrow," Maynard jokingly reasoned. "I never thought I was going to be the Bachelorette, so I've learned to never say never. But it's something we'll have to talk about as a family."

