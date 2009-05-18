DETROIT (AP) -- Eminem is planning a free show in Detroit on the same day his album "Relapse" is released.

He announced plans for Tuesday's show on his MySpace page. Fans lined up for tickets Monday morning at Record Time in the Detroit suburb of Roseville. WXYZ-TV and WJBK-TV report that fewer than 500 tickets were distributed in about 45 minutes.

Eminem spokesman Dennis Dennehy confirmed the show will be at MotorCity Casino's 1,500-seat Sound Board theater. DJ Jazzy Jeff will be a special guest.

The show comes after Eminem and Jimmy Kimmel flew about 200 laid-off auto workers to Los Angeles for the rapper's Friday appearance on Kimmel's TV show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" also plans to feature Eminem on Tuesday and Friday.

Eminem is promoting his first studio album in four years.

