Not only did Emma Roberts make her relationship with Evan Peters red carpet official over Golden Globes weekend, she also introduced him to family! The We're the Millers actress, 21, bumped into Aunt Julia Roberts at the Help Haiti Home Gala in Beverly Hills on Saturday, Jan. 12 while attending the event with Peters, 25.

An insider tells Us Weekly that Julia, 45, noticed her niece first. "'I've spotted Emma, so I'm going to go say 'hi','" she told husband Danny Moder before leaving his side.

PHOTOS: Inside the 2013 Golden Globes after parties

The Oscar-winning actress then greeted the young couple. "Julia gave Evan a big hug while shaking his hand. It looked like Emma was introducing him," the eyewitness tells Us. After introductions were out of the way, Julia gave her relative a big hug too.

"They only hung out for a couple of minutes though before Julia went about her business," the insider says. During the live charity auction, Julia and her husband were photographed sitting at a table with Leonardo DiCaprio and Richard Gere. DiCaprio placed a winning bid of $200,000 to spend the day with President Bill Clinton.

PHOTOS: Emma Robert's red carpet style

Emma and Peters kept a low-profile at the event, but the following evening made their first joint red carpet debut at the Instyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes after party.

PHOTOS: Julia Roberts' best movie roles

A source told Us that Emma is "so in love" with Peters. The couple costarred in the movie Adult World, and the source said, "Evan dotes on Emma -- he's always holding her hand . . . They are super cute together!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Emma Roberts Introduces Boyfriend Evan Peters to Aunt Julia Roberts!