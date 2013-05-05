When Erika Christensen isn't hard at work filming NBC's Parenthood, there's one place the actress can't help but spend her time: Browsing the racks at secondhand stores! "You can find incredible things -- it's like this diamond in the rough experience," explains the actress, whom Us Weekly named to its 2013 Hot Hollywood Style list in April. "It'll be pretty easy, because I'll go by fabric: flip through the rack like, 'Polyester, polyester, polyester . . . Oh, silk! Amazing!'"

Opting to skip high-end resale stores and curated boutiques in favor of thrift stores, Christensen, 30, jokes to Us that her wardrobe vice is sweaters, and when she shops, she's "always on the hunt for a good knit." Among some of her favorite resale finds? High-waisted Versace jeans and an Escada motorcycle jacket. "I will wear that jacket as much as I can for the rest of my life," says Christensen of the topper, which features an asymmetrical zipper.

Largely sticking a '40s silhouette when dressing up, Christensen says she's adopted a more feminine style -- and color palette -- over the years. "As a little girl I really hated pink, for instance, and I didn't like wearing dresses," recalls the actress. "I didn't want to be a girly girl then, but now I love being a girly girl!"

Calling Kate Moss a style icon, Christensen says her everyday style is more relaxed and, at times, menswear-inspired. "I've found that a lot of my male friends have great style and great appreciation for designers," explains the Parenthood star. "The equestrian thing has been huge and I love that. I have so many pairs of riding pants that are from the store at the stables in Burbank where you can go ride your horse at," she tells Us. "I don't ride a horse but I do wear the pants! I love them!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Erika Christensen: I'm Addicted to Secondhand Shopping!