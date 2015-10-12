She's still got it! Eva Longoria may have turned 40 earlier this year, but you wouldn't know it based on her impeccable beach bod.

The "Desperate Housewives" alum flaunted her figure during a day of fun in the sun in Cancun, Mexico, on Oct. 11. The fresh-faced actress donned a floppy straw hat with a black bandeau top and string bikini bottoms during her romp on the beach.

But it wasn't just Eva's taut tummy or tan lines that got attention: She was also photographed sporting several Band-Aids on her lower back, prompting some onlookers to wonder whether or not she might be undergoing tattoo removal.

Indeed, the crucifix that adorned Eva's lower back as recently as May 2013 was noticeably absent.

Of course, the "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" actress is no stranger to having body art removed. After her marriage to basketball player Tony Parker ended in late 2010 amid allegations that he cheated, Eva had three pieces of body art removed: the word "nine" -- his jersey number -- from the back of her neck, the Roman numeral representation of their wedding date from her right wrist and his initials from somewhere private.

In April 2014, she also had a small star removed from her left wrist.