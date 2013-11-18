Evan Rachel Wood: People Were 'Pretty Mean' About My Marilyn Manson Romance

UsWeekly

Just a phase? Evan Rachel Wood is now a married, 26-year-old mother of one, but just three years ago she was in the midst of a controversial relationship with goth rocker Marilyn Manson. In a new interview with The Daily Beast, the actress, now married to actor Jamie Bell, opens up about her past four-year romance with Manson, whom she began dating in 2006 when she was 19 years old and he was 36.

"People were pretty mean," Wood recalled. "At the time I hadn't yet been exposed to that kind of cruelty from strangers. If people were wondering why I was acting so-called crazy or like a teenager, it's because I was. People go through phases. People make mistakes. People go through life and don't get it right every time."

Wood and Manson had an on-again, off-again relationship. In January 2010, the singer proposed on stage in Paris, but the couple broke off their engagement later that year.

The Golden Globe-nominated "Mildred Pierce" actress said she can relate to younger Hollywood stars like Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus who've dealt with mega-fame and scrutiny at extremely tender ages. "I was never a Bieber or a Cyrus, but I think the judgment was there, sure," she said. Wood, a well-known Bieber fan, added, "I can't imagine what it's like to be him. When you're a teenager in an adult career, people expect you to be perfect and expect you to never make mistakes or to be a reckless teenager. And then when you are, they give you such a really hard time for it. You have to remind them that you're still a kid."

