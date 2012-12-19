LEWES, Del. (AP) — Former ABC News veteran Sam Donaldson is facing a drunken driving charge in Delaware.

Police in the southern coastal town of Lewes say the 78-year-old Donaldson was stopped on Dec. 1 for a traffic violation. Police say the officer determined Donaldson had been drinking and gave him field sobriety tests.

Donaldson was arrested for driving under the influence and later released.

A phone call to his home in McLean, Va., was not immediately returned. McLean is about 110 miles west of Lewes.

Donaldson was twice chief White House correspondent for ABC News, covering Presidents Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton. He also co-hosted "Primetime Live" with Diane Sawyer, and the ABC News Sunday morning broadcast "This Week With Sam Donaldson and Cokie Roberts."

