Destiny's Child member Michelle Williams is speaking out about all the controversy surrounding Beyonce's rendition of the national anthem at the president's inauguration Monday.

After a spokeswoman for the Marine Corps Band seemingly confirmed to The Times that Beyonce did not sing live, but then later sent out a second statement that "no one in the Marine Band is in a position to assess whether it was live or pre-recorded," Williams defended her recently reunited band mate.

"I will say this, it's not the first or the last time that someone has had to lip sync…my greatest singer of all time, Whitney Houston, it came to light that her anthem was in fact lip-synced," she told ET's Rocsi Diaz.

Williams also explained artists using of back-up tracks for live performances.

"It's their personal preference. With big crowds and echoes, you know when it's a big historical moment, you don't want any room for any mistakes so I can understand why it was done."

Destiny's Child, which consists of Williams, Beyonce and fellow member Kelly Rowland, recently announced that they're reuniting after 8 years with some new music -- Love Songs will be a collection of the trio's most romantic tracks over the years, in addition to at least one new song titled Nuclear.

