NEW YORK (AP) — Two leading authorities on terrorism, Jessica Stern and J.M. Berger, are collaborating on a book about the Islamic State group.

Ecco, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Tuesday it will publish "ISIS: The State of Terror" early next year. According to Ecco, the authors will examine the history of the extremist organization and offer suggestions on how to respond.

Berger is the author of "Jihad Joe: Americans Who Go to War in the Name of Islam" and is a contributor to Foreign Policy magazine. Stern was on the National Security Council staff during the Clinton administration, lectures on terrorism at Harvard University and is author of "Terror in the Name of God: Why Religious Militants Kill."