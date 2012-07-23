LONDON (AP) -- Fans have lit candles and left tributes outside her north London home to mark the first anniversary of the death of singer Amy Winehouse.

The talented soul singer with the beehive hairdo died from alcohol poisoning on July 23, 2011, at the age of 27.

Her family Monday released a statement honoring "a daughter and sister that meant the world" to them.

Relatives said they were still struggling to come to terms with her loss.

Winehouse family members also thanked fans for their continued support. They have started a charity to help others fight drug and alcohol abuse.