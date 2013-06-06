How's that for a sobering sentence? "Teen Mom" star Farrah Abraham officially pleaded guilty to her Nebraska DUI case this week, agreeing to six months probation, a $500 fine, and six months of court-mandated sobriety, TMZ reports.

The 22-year-old reality star struck a plea deal earlier this week, agreeing to fess up to driving drunk in her native Nebraska back in March in exchange for avoiding jail time. Abraham initially asserted her innocence during an April 29 court hearing, telling Dr. Phil in an interview on April 19 that she was "not driving. I was parked ... I drove around the corner and parked."

"If I was still driving and then the cop pulled me over then, yeah, that's really driving drunk," she argued.

With Abraham's latest plea, however, she will be ordered to stay alcohol-free during her six months of probation, as well as install an ignition interlock device in her car, which will require her to submit to a breath test before the engine will start.

As part of her plea deal, the MTV star's other charges of disorderly conduct and refusing to take a field sobriety test will be dropped.

"[It was] really nuts," she told Us Weekly of her highly publicized drunk driving arrest. "But you know what? Going through hell and back, I feel like I have learned a lot."

Abraham, who is mother to young daughter Sophia, 3, was most recently spotted at porn expo Exxxotica in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., over the weekend to promote her X-rated film with porn star James Deen, "Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom."

