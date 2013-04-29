Farrah Abraham is maintaining her innocence. The Teen Mom and new adult film star, 21, has pleaded not guilty to her DUI arrest from last month.

According to TMZ, Abraham's attorney issued a not guilty plea in court on Monday, Apr. 29. The MTV star was charged with aggravated DUI, refusal to take a field test and disorderly conduct after being pulled over in her native Nebraska in March. She blew a .147, which is nearly twice the legal limit.

On Apr. 19, Abraham, who is mom to daughter Sophia, 3, appeared on Dr. Phil and defended herself against the arrest. "Yes, I was drunk," she said. "I was not driving. I was parked . . . I drove around the corner and parked."

She argued, "If I was still driving and then the cop pulled me over then, yeah, that's really driving drunk."

During the show, Abraham also discussed filming a sex tape with adult film star James Deen, and her rumored plans to sell it. "I am not shopping the tape," she clarified. "If I'm going to release something because somebody's already seen it, I really need to take into consideration my future, and yes, there is a money amount to that. I'm not going to just let something be out there for free that should have never been out there."

A week later, Abraham decided to sell her video. On Monday, porn company Vivid Entertainment confirmed in a press release that they bought Abraham's sex tape. According to TMZ, Abraham was paid nearly one million dollars for the film title, Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom.

"We felt it was definitely worth it, not only because of Farrah's popularity, but because the footage itself is amazing," Vivid's founder, Steve Hirsch, said in a statement. "I think many fans will be shocked at how truly explicit it is."

