LOS ANGELES (AP) — The sixth installment in the "Fast & Furious" franchise is No. 1 at the box office.

"Fast & Furious 6" was tops with moviegoers on a record-breaking Memorial Day weekend with estimated receipts totaling $316 million.

The muscle car action romp starring Vin Diesel and Paul Walker took in $120 million from Friday to Monday, making it the biggest opening weekend for a Universal Pictures release.

"The Hangover Part III" opened in second place. The final chapter in the raunchy comedy trilogy collected $51.2 million.

Paramount Pictures' "Star Trek: Into Darkness," which opened last week, added $47 million to its domestic ticket sales, landing it at No. 3.

Fox's animated "Epic" opened in the fourth spot with $42.6 million. "Iron Man 3" rounded out the top five.