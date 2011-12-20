Entertainment Tonight.

Vin Diesel has announced the continuation of the hugely successful Fast and Furious franchise.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Diesel confirmed that a sixth and seventh Fast and Furious are now being written simultaneously.

"With the success of this last one, and the inclusion of so many characters, and the broadening of scope, when we were sitting down to figure out what would fit into the real estate of number six, we didn't have enough space," Diesel reportedly told THR during a recent photo shoot. "We have to pay off this story, we have to service all of these character relationships, and when we started mapping all that out it just went beyond 110 pages."

The action star headlined the franchise in the beginning, but was absent for the second installment. After a small cameo in the third, Diesel returned to star in the fourth and fifth films.

The last installment, released in April, has grossed $626 million worldwide.

