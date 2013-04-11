The Hollywood Reporter -- Bob Romanus, who played ladies' man Mike Damone in the seminal 1982 San Fernando Valley film Fast Times at Ridgemont High, has opened Bob's Espresso Bar (5251 Lankershim Blvd.) in the Valley's continually gentrifying NoHo Arts District, not too far from his own home. The veteran actor serves Fonte beans from Seattle and baked goods from the famed Porto's in Glendale. "I want it to be a clubhouse for this artistic community," he says of the coffee house. "Come in, hang out, let's chat. That's the vibe I'm going for."

BOB ROMANUS' THR TASTE TEST

Current Fixation "Hummus and Lebanese salad made with lemon dressing and pita."

Known For Cooking "Roast chicken with rice and veggies, usually for Sunday dinner with my kids."

Destination Dinner "Ruth Chris for a nice New York steak and a wedge salad."

Go-To Take-Out "MP's Soul Food in North Hollywood. They make a mean fried chicken and mac and cheese with string beans."

Simply Won't Eat "Liver or venison."

Favorite Snack "Cookies and milk - chocolate chip."

Pet Peeve "People who are loud chewers or chew with their mouth open will ruin my appetite in a heartbeat. It's nails-on-a-chalkboard to me."

Embarrassing Experience "Once in Paris by myself I ordered an ice cream sundae in a crowded restaurant. I was alone and I didn't speak French so I picked it from a picture off the menu. When they brought it out all the waiters came with it. It was twice the size of my head with sparklers lighting up the room it was obviously a party sundae. I got the feeling everyone was laughing at the dopey American. I would have."

Guilty Pleasure "I never met a donut I didn't like. My grandmother used to make them fried in bacon grease."

Last Meal "A great dish of spaghetti and meatballs with a nice salad and a glass of good pinot noir. For dessert, a Macchiato with a piece of apple pie and ice cream."

