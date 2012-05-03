Fifty-One Reasons We Love George Clooney

By Chris Gardner and Laura Blum

George Clooney just might be the perfect man. Not only is he one of Hollywood's sexiest stars, but he's also a celebrated filmmaker, a political activist, a devoted son and so much more! Gorgeous George turned 51 on May 6, and there's no time better to count down the 51 reasons we can't help but love him.

1. Like a well-made blue suit, George never goes out of style. While other actors catch fire in Hollywood only to see their star status burn out quickly, he has been a leading man for more than 20 years.