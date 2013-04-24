NEW YORK (AP) — The daughter of film director Martin Scorsese has filed a lawsuit claiming an online video company cut her out of profits from her directorial debut.

Catherine Scorsese filed the suit in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages from Jumpview Entertainment and its owners Michael Simon and Kenneth Waddell.

Scorsese says she was asked to co-produce and co-direct the film. She says she even got her father and actor Ray Liotta to appear in the film.

Scorsese says Simon and Waddell failed to honor the 25 percent of the film profits they promised her.

Jumpview didn't return requests for comment.