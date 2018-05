The upcoming film 17 Again, which marks Zac Efron's first effort as a solo leading man, finally has its first poster.

The movie will be the latest entry into the beloved "adults switching bodies with younger people" genre first popularized by Freaky Friday, then '80s gems such as Vice Versa, Like Father Like Son, and 18 Again.

Efron will be switching bods with co-star Matthew Perry, and trust us, wacky hijinx will definitely ensue.

