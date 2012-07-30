Kate Hudson and Lea Michele are becoming fast friends on the set of Glee.

The actress and mother-of-two, 33, recently began filming her guest arc on the FOX hit; Glee co-creator Ryan Murphy, 46, tweeted a photo of a beaming Hudson and Michele rehearsing at the fictional New York Academy of the Dramatic Arts July 30. "Kate had chandelier approval," he joked.

Hudson will play Cassandra July, Rachel Berry's energetic dance teacher -- and Hudson's casting is a dream come true for Michele. "I'm so obsessed with her," the series' star, 25, gushed to ET Canada July 18. "She's one of the greatest comedic actresses right now and I just think she's so great."

Hudson isn't the only A-list star appearing on Glee this season: Sarah Jessica Parker, 47, will be playing a frazzled Vogue.com journalist who interacts with Michele and Chris Colfer's characters.

"I really think having Sarah Jessica Parker and Kate Hudson come in for our fourth season is so exciting," Michele said at the Valspar Hands for Habitat unveiling in New York City July 20. "I think I'm more excited for this season than ever before."

For Michele, season 4 will also present a new set of challenges for her character. "I think the biggest obstacle is going to be that she's now going to be in a school with 1,400 other Rachel Berrys, which I don't think she's prepared for. I think she's definitely going to try and put on a brave face and make everyone back home think she's doing well, but she hasn't had contact with Finn [Cory Monteith], and I think she's really struggling. But I think it's great because I feel like Rachel is always at her best when she's got things to face."

The fourth season of Glee premieres September 13 at 9 p.m. EST on FOX.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: FIRST PIC: Kate Hudson Bonds With Lea Michele on Glee Set