There's definitely no app for that type of transformation.

In the first official photo from the set of jOBS -- the biopic focused on Steve Jobs' life -- Ashton Kutcher shows off his incredible makeover for the role of the late Apple founder. (Old fashioned hair and makeup are to thank for Kutcher's eerie resemblance to the tech visionary, who passed away in October 2011.)

Last month, Kutcher's costar Josh Gad (who plays Jobs' Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak) opened up to Us Weekly about how the That '70s Show alum, 34, has fared so far on set.

"Ashton is going to blow a lot of people away," Gad, 31, told Us at the BAFTA Britannia Awards in L.A. Nov. 7. "His performance was absolutely transformational."

Added Gad, "If he looked any more like Steve Jobs, I think it would just confuse a lot of people . . . It's that uncanny."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: FIRST PIC: See Ashton Kutcher as Steve Jobs in Brand New Portrait