Mrs. Justin Timberlake is back on native soil.

On Friday Nov. 9, Jessica Biel was photographed for the very first time since her exotic African honeymoon with husband Timberlake -- an over-the-top trip that followed an equally lavish weeklong weeklong wedding extravaganza in southern Italy.

With her man nowhere in sight, the Total Recall actress, 30, was seen at the Little Cupcake Bakeshop in the Soho neighborhood of downtown Manhattan. Gabbing with two pals (and sporting casual, messy hair), Biel showed off her engagement and wedding bands as she presumably recounted her wedding and honeymoon.

Biel and Timberlake, 31, celebrated their nuptials with a safari and more in Tanzania at the Singita Grumeti Reserves. "It's so romantic, it's made for honeymoons," a source tells the new Us Weekly of their stay at the $7,600-a-night Sasakwa Lodge. (Read the new issue of Us for more details on the trip.)

And the newlyweds are keen on building a family, too -- so says Timberlake's grandmother Sadie Bomar.

"Justin recently said, 'Granny, I want a family,'" Bomar told Us.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: FIRST PICTURES: Jessica Biel Resurfaces in NYC After Justin Timberlake Honeymoon