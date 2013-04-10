LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge in Las Vegas says there's enough evidence that Flavor Flav threatened his longtime girlfriend's 17-year-old son with a butcher knife for the entertainer to stand trial on two felony charges.

The clock-wearing 54-year-old former rap and reality TV star didn't testify during an evidence hearing Wednesday, but the teen did.

The judge scheduled arraignment April 18 on felony charges of assault with a weapon and child endangerment.

The entertainer whose legal name is William Jonathan Drayton Jr. is expected to plead not guilty.

He's accused of pushing his girlfriend to the floor Oct. 17 and wielding knives while chasing and threatening the teen at their Las Vegas home.

Drayton could face up to 12 years in prison if convicted.