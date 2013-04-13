The Hollywood Reporter -- While Tom Cruise's sci-fi film Oblivion doesn't open until Friday, April 19, in the United States, it has just launched successfully in overseas markets.

Distributor Universal reports it captured $13.1 million Friday, has collected $23.1 million to date and is on target for an opening weekend of $60.5 million.

That will make the film, directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Kosinksi, Peter Chernin and Dylan Clark the top film in the international marketplace this weekend as it bows in 52 territories.

More to come...

