BERLIN (AP) — Mally the monkey, Justin Bieber's former pet, has emerged from quarantine at his new German home three months after the pop star brought him to the country.

The 6-month-old capuchin monkey moved Wednesday into a new enclosure at the Serengeti Park in Hodenhagen, in northern Germany.

Mally will soon be introduced to the zoo's other capuchin monkeys. Zoo manager Fabrizio Sepe said, "Mally is a clever little guy and we're confident that he will settle in quickly."

Mally was transferred to the zoo last month from a Munich animal shelter where he had been since being seized by German customs workers March 28.

Bieber failed to produce the required vaccination and import papers after arriving for a European tour. Mally's ownership was transferred to the German state May 21.