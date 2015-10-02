Former "Real Housewives of New York City" star Jill Zarin was hospitalized after being involved in a horrific car crash on Oct. 2.

Photos published on RadarOnline.com show Jill being carried out of a vehicle on a backboard, presumably onto a stretcher.

A source told Radar that Jill was in "a major car accident" on FDR Drive, a section of the freeway on the east side of the Manhattan borough of New York. The accident occurred around 1 p.m. EST.

"Jill was in the car with her publicist on her way to promote her film, 'Night of the Wild,' when the driver slammed on the brakes and crashed into a three-car pile up!"

A second source said, "The car was going about 30 mph, but Jill wasn't wearing a seatbelt."

Jill was reportedly unconscious at the scene and taken to an area hospital but was back at home a few hours later. She is said to have suffered back pain and slight tingling down her spine.

"The lesson from all of this is always wear your seatbelt!" Radar's second source said.

Just a couple of hours before the crash Jill tweeted about her movie. "Just one more day until my movie NIGHT OF THE WILD PREMIERES! I'm SO excited!! Tune into @Syfy Sat at 9pm EST I'll be tweeting LIVE!"