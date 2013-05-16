AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles County prosecutors say they've charged a former "Days of Our Lives" actor with selling cocaine out of his Agoura Hills home.

Spokeswoman Jane Robison says Dylan Michael Patton was charged Thursday with one count of cocaine possession.

Sheriff's deputies arrested Patton after searching his home with a warrant Tuesday. They say they seized an unspecified amount of cocaine.

Patton played the role of Will Horton from February 2009 to January 2010 in more than 100 episodes of the long-running soap opera. His character is the son of Sami Brady, who is played by Alison Sweeney.

If convicted, Patton faces up to nine years in prison.

It isn't clear whether Patton currently has a lawyer or a publicist. A phone number listed in his name was not set up to receive messages.