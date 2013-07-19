LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fox TV says that production will be delayed on its series "Glee" because of the death of star Cory Monteith.

In a statement Friday, Fox said the show will go into production in early August. It will begin its new season Sept. 26.

The 31-year-old Monteith died of an overdose of heroin and alcohol. His body was found last weekend Saturday in a Vancouver, British Columbia, hotel room.

Monteith's character, Finn Hudson, had graduated from the high school where "Glee" is set but remained part of the show. It's not yet known how the fifth season of "Glee" will deal with Monteith's death.