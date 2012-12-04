Frankie Muniz hospitalized after 'mini stroke'

WENN

Former child star Frankie Muniz is recovering after suffering what he called a "mini stroke."

The "Malcolm in the Middle" star was admitted to the hospital on Friday and is now recuperating after the health scare.

Muniz, 26, revealed the news in a post on his Twitter page and vowed to start taking better care of himself.

He writes, "I was in the hospital last Friday. I suffered a 'Mini Stroke', which was not fun at all. Have to start taking care of my body! Getting old!"

The actor, who shot to fame as a youngster opposite Bryan Cranston in the hit TV sitcom, did not reveal any more details about his condition.

