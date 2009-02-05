DETROIT (AP) -- President Barack Obama took a do-over on his oath of office. Now the Queen of Soul is following his lead. Aretha Franklin has recorded a "preferred version" of "My Country, 'Tis of Thee," the song she performed at Obama's Jan. 20 inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Franklin said in a statement Thursday that she wasn't able to give her "very best" in the ceremony's cold weather. Franklin says she wants fans to have the best possible version of her singing the song. The single will be released this week. It will be available online through iTunes, Rhapsody and other outlets.