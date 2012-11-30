"Kevin" or "Arnold" both have a nice ring to them.

Three days after confirming the happy news that he and wife Jennifer welcomed a baby boy, Fred Savage admits that the couple has not yet named their new bundle of joy.

"We started this really tough thing for ourselves where we just left the hospital with no names and wanted to live with the baby for a little while," the former Wonder Years star, 36, admitted to Us Weekly at Details magazine's Hollywood Mavericks event Nov. 29.

PHOTOS: Babies of the year!

Adding to the new parent's pressure: They need to turn in their son's birth certificate paperwork Friday afternoon! "We had some names in mind so . . . we're narrowing it down," the proud papa -- also dad to Oliver, 6, and Lily, 4, told Us.

PHOTOS: A-list celeb dads

Savage's younger brother, Ben, also made news this week with the confirmation that a sequel to his popular '90s series Boy Meets World was in the works. "Ben's thrilled! He's very excited," brother Fred -- who directed episodes of the popular series during its heyday -- confirmed of the 32-year-old, who will reprise his role as Cory Matthews in Girl Meets World.

PHOTOS: '90s TV stars, then and now

"I'm going to be a father! Well, on TV at least," Ben Savage, set to reunite with Danielle Fishel as they portray married parents to a 13-year-old daughter on the series, tweeted. "The Boy Meets World sequel is officially happening!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Fred Savage: I Still Haven't Picked a Name for My Newborn Baby!