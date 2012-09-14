French Tabloid Removes Topless Duchess Kate Photos from Its Site

Us Weekly

That's not quite the mea culpa Duchess Kate was looking for.

Still, French tabloid The Closer -- which published photographs of a sunbathing, topless Duchess Kate, taken with a long lens on private property Friday -- has removed the controversial images from its website.

"Following comments received after the publication of photos of Kate and William in Closer magazine France, we would like to make the following clarifications: This is the French edition of Closer and not the English edition. The photos we chose are by no means degrading. They show a young couple on vacation, beautiful, in love, living a normal life. The article reports that the couple recently vacationed in the south of France," a statement from the mag reads.

Following the release of the images, a source close to the royal couple told Us Weekly that Will and Kate, both 30, are "furious," and are taking legal action against the publication.

"St. James' Palace confirms that legal proceedings for breach of privacy have been commenced today in France by the duke and duchess of Cambridge against the publishers of Closer Magazine France," a palace rep said Thursday.

