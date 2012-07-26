ATLANTA (AP) -- Family and friends are preparing to say their final goodbyes to the 11-year-old stepson of Grammy-winning pop star Usher, three weeks after the child was critically injured in a boating accident on a Georgia lake.

The funeral for Kile Glover will be held Friday at Wieuca Road Baptist Church in Atlanta. Glover was the son of Tameka Foster, who was married to Usher.

Kile died Saturday at a hospital.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says Kile was run over July 6 by a personal watercraft on Lake Lanier, which is about 40 mile northeast of Atlanta. He suffered a major brain injury.

Before the accident, Usher had been in a legal battle with his ex-wife arising from a custody fight over the two sons they had together.