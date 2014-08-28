Actress Gabrielle Union and her fiance Dwyane Wade will order their friends and family to sign a confidentiality agreement at their wedding this weekend.

The "Bad Boys II" star is set to tie the knot with the professional basketball player on Saturday in Miami, Florida and they have instructed guests to dress in formal clothing, with all men wearing black and the women in white.

Union has banned cell phones and cameras from the ceremony to protect the couple's privacy, and they will ask guests to sign a contract promising they will not discuss the wedding publicly.

Guests have been told to bring photo identification with them. They will be processed by security officials and ordered to sign the agreement before entering the venue.

The document, obtained by TMZ, states that anyone caught spilling information will be hit with a fine for unspecified damages.

