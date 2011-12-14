Will some lucky lady get to be Mrs. George Clooney someday?

Maybe yes, maybe no, but the 50-year-old actor won't promise anything. "I don't talk about [marriage] because I don't think about it," Clooney tells Esquire. "I don't ever question other peoples' versions of how they live their lives of what they do."

PHOTOS: George's girls

"People forget that I was married. I love that," the Ides of March star says. (Clooney was married to Talia Balsam from 1989 to 1993; he's currently in a relationship with former WWE star Stacy Keibler.)

"I understand it's a subject of interest for people," he says. "But sometimes it exists only because it came up years ago. It became this conversation piece that constantly resurfaces."

PHOTOS: George and Elisabetta in happier times

Clooney tells Esquire that while "everybody sort of has their own versions of what they think I am and what they think that is," he's "just living my life and doing the best I can."

(It was widely speculated that Clooney dumped girlfriend Elisabetta Canalis this summer because of her desire to get married and settle down.)

NEWS: George's on-screen daughter says he wouldn't be a good father!

"My life isn't focused on results," he adds. "My life is really focused on the process of doing all the things I'm doing, from work to relationships to friendships to charitable work. If I focused on results, if it's only about the ultimate results, I'd be a failure in Sudan, I'd be a failure in film, I'd be a failure with my friendships, I'd be a failure in relationships. I look at it as an ongoing process."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly