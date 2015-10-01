George Clooney recalls the time he ended up in bed with Cindy Crawford
Boozing it up's all fun and games until someone … gets in bed with the wrong guy.
RELATED: Romance retrospective: George Clooney
That's a lesson George Clooney and Cindy Crawford learned after a night of imbibing at the home Crawford shares with her husband -- and Clooney's buddy -- Rande Gerber.
Speaking to "Extra" in London this week, Clooney joked that his supermodel friend "can't help herself," then proceeded to tell a story about how he and Crawford once ended up in bed together.
RELATED: Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's romance through the years
"It was one of the funnier drunken nights out at their house where we had a couple of drinks and then couldn't go home," Clooney said (via Us Weekly) at an event to promoting his new Casamigos Tequila and Crawford's book, "Becoming."
"[I] went to sleep and she thought I was Rande because he was sleeping in the other room, because the kids were in their bed, and she didn't want to wake them up," he recalled.
RELATED: Celebrity booze
"She thought I was Rande -- and I was wearing my boots and my jeans, that's how drunk I was -- and she hopped in bed! That was pretty funny."
According to Us, no such antics went down at the party in London.
Casamigos is a joint venture between Clooney, Gerber and Mike Meldman, who went on a long motorcycle-bound road trip this summer, starting at their tequila's distillery in Jalisco, Mexico, and continuing into Nevada, Utah, Arizona and Colorado.
Crawford's memoir hit shelves last month.