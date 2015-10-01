Boozing it up's all fun and games until someone … gets in bed with the wrong guy.

That's a lesson George Clooney and Cindy Crawford learned after a night of imbibing at the home Crawford shares with her husband -- and Clooney's buddy -- Rande Gerber.

Speaking to "Extra" in London this week, Clooney joked that his supermodel friend "can't help herself," then proceeded to tell a story about how he and Crawford once ended up in bed together.

"It was one of the funnier drunken nights out at their house where we had a couple of drinks and then couldn't go home," Clooney said (via Us Weekly) at an event to promoting his new Casamigos Tequila and Crawford's book, "Becoming."

"[I] went to sleep and she thought I was Rande because he was sleeping in the other room, because the kids were in their bed, and she didn't want to wake them up," he recalled.

"She thought I was Rande -- and I was wearing my boots and my jeans, that's how drunk I was -- and she hopped in bed! That was pretty funny."

According to Us, no such antics went down at the party in London.

Casamigos is a joint venture between Clooney, Gerber and Mike Meldman, who went on a long motorcycle-bound road trip this summer, starting at their tequila's distillery in Jalisco, Mexico, and continuing into Nevada, Utah, Arizona and Colorado.

Crawford's memoir hit shelves last month.