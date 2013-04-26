Country music has lost a legend. "He Stopped Loving Her Today" singer George Jones has died after a brief hospitalization in Nashville, publicist Kirt Webster confirmed to the Associated Press. He was 81.

According to Webster, Jones passed away on Friday, Apr. 26 at Vanderbilt Medical Center after being hospitalized with a fever and irregular blood pressure.

Jones first shot to superstardom in the 1950s, boasting No.1 songs across five different decades, including 1962's "She Thinks I Still Care" and 1981's "Still Doin' Time."

He is best known for his unique baritone voice, and was idolized by singers across the musical spectrum, including Frank Sinatra, Elvis Costello and James Taylor.

The country singer was also known for his headline-making romances, substance abuse problems and violent rages. Jones was married four times, and is survived by his wife of 30 years, Nancy Sepulveda, and four grown children -- Susan, Jeffrey, Bryan and Tamala Georgette.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: George Jones, Country Superstar, Dead at 81