After a six-year courtship, George Lucas and Mellody Hobson are engaged!

The couple shared their happy news with the world Jan. 3. The acclaimed Star Wars director, 68, and the DreamWorks Animation chair, 43, first laid eyes on one another at a business conference.

"How else would a financial person and movie person ever be at the same place at the same time?" Lucas said during an interview on Oprah's Next Chapter in January 2012.

According to Hobson, a Princeton University graduate who is also the head of a Chicago-based investment management firm, their relationship works because they are both "extraordinarily open-minded people, and we are open to what the universe brings us."

She added, "We didn't have preconceived ideas about what a partner should be, and so we allowed ourselves to discover something that was unexpected.

In October 2012, Lucas sold his television and film production company, Lucasfilm Ltd., to the Walt Disney Company for $4.05 billion. The Indiana Jones director had announced his retirement four months prior.

This will be the first marriage for Hobson and the second for Lucas, who was previously wed to Marcia Griffin from 1969 to 1983. The exes adopted a daughter, Amanda, and Lucas adopted two more children, Katie and Jett, after their split.

Lucas and Hobson have yet to reveal a wedding date.

