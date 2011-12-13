Changes are happening at ABC!

George Stephanopolous will be replacing Christiane Amanpour on ABC's This Week. The 50-year-old Good Morning America cohost will continue his weekday gig as well as take over the Sunday morning politics show on the same network.

Amanpour, who hosted This Week for less than a year, heads to CNN in a foreign reporting role that allow her to appear on both ABC and CNN.

"This is an exciting and unique opportunity for me to take my love of storytelling to primetime at ABC News with multiple specials, as well as becoming a roving global affairs anchor across all ABC platforms," Amanpour, 53, said in a statement excerpted by the Los Angeles Times.

Stephanopolous has been on GMA since 2009 after Diane Sawyer took over World News. His return to This Week is scheduled for Jan. 8, 2012.

