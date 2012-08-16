French actor Gerard Depardieu has been accused of assault and battery following an alleged altercation with a motorist in Paris.

The "Green Card" star was reportedly cruising around the capital on his scooter on Wednesday when it collided with another vehicle, sparking a confrontation between the two drivers.

On Thursday the unidentified male filed a legal complaint against the 63-year-old at the local prosecutor's office, alleging Depardieu hit him during the altercation, according to Reuters.

