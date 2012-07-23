HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) -- "Gettysburg" director Ron Maxwell has settled his 10-year-old debt to Washington County, where he filmed parts of the prequel, "Gods and Generals"

The Herald-Mail of Hagerstown ( http://bit.ly/PInZvG) reported Monday that Maxwell's film company has repaid only $298,000, but that the county considers the debt paid in full.

A county spokeswoman says the county also has agreed to waive at least $80,000 in unpaid interest.

Maxwell persuaded the county to loan him the money so he could start work on "The Last Full Measure." That film would have completed a trilogy of Civil War movies, but was never made after the critical and commercial failure of "Gods and Generals."

Maxwell said last October that's he's confident he will someday finish his Civil War trilogy.

