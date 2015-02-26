Six years later, the supermodel still thinks she won the Super Bowl of husbands.

In an incredible throwback Instagram picture, Gisele Bundchen took it all the way back to her 2009 fairy tale wedding to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

"Magical day! #tbt Dia mágico!" the model, 34, captioned the shot, which she posted on Feb. 26.

In the photo, both Gisele and Tom, champagne in hand, seem to be beaming. Gisele appears to be staring deeply into her new husband's baby blues as she dons a form-fitting sequin dress. Tom is color-coordinated in a white dress shirt and cream vest.

In the vintage photo, the couple are posing in front of an oversize yellow wedding cake complete with a topper of a bride and groom dancing.

"I knew Tom was the one straightaway," she recently told Vogue UK. "I could see it in his eyes that he was a man with integrity who believes in the same things I do."