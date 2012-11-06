Giuliana and Bill Rancic may not have come about their family in the most traditional way, but they're keeping tradition alive in other ways.

On Sunday, Nov. 4, the proud parents to Edward Duke, 2 months, celebrated the official baptism of their bouncing baby boy, whom they welcomed into the world via gestational surrogate on Aug. 29.

"Special Sunday for me & @BillRancic...Baby Duke is getting baptized!!!" the E! News host and breast cancer survivor, 37, tweeted. "He looks like an angel in his christening gown."

PHOTOS: Giuliana and Bill's love story

The blessed celebration took place at the Holy Family Church in Chicago, where the happy couple have a home and also own a restaurant, RPM Italian.

"[The baptism] was right down in the city [at] the second oldest Catholic church in the city," Bill, 41, told Windy City Live. "It's the only church that survived the Great Chicago Fire [of 1871], so it was really a special place for us."

PHOTOS: Celebs who've used surrogates

Among the guests at the ceremony were baby Duke's maternal grandparents, Eduardo and Anna "Mama" DePandi, whose home-cooking is the inspiration behind her daughter's new eatery.

"[My mom is] just so thrilled that we finally got our miracle baby," Giuliana said.

With good reason. The reality show couple famously struggled to conceive, documenting their fertility problems on the Style Network series Giuliana & Bill, before deciding to have a child with the help of a gestational carrier named Delphine. The couple announced that they were expecting via surrogate in April of this year, and four months later, Edward Duke was born.

PHOTOS: Other stars who struggled to conceive

"We just stare at him all the time," Giuliana gushed on the Today show shortly after his birth. "He's got big eyes and he'll just stare at you for 10 minutes at a time. It's just unbelievable...When the baby came into the world, we just started hysterically crying tears of joy."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Giuliana, Bill Rancic's Baby Boy Edward Duke Gets Baptized!