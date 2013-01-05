LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gloria Pall, the sultry hostess of a 1950s Los Angeles TV show that was canceled because it was deemed too hot for television, has died.

Her son Jefferson Kane tells the Los Angeles Times (http://lat.ms/TDKKGX) that Pall died Dec. 30 of heart failure at a Burbank hospital. She was 85.

Pall was cast by KABC-TV in 1954 to introduce each week's romantic movie. Appearing as "Voluptua," the statuesque Pall greeted viewers with a breathy coo and made sexy poses and flirtatious remarks.

The station canceled the show after seven weeks amid pressure from religious and parent groups, and lackluster commercial sponsorship. The protests attracted national media attention.

Pall, who later became a real estate agent, said her character was simply being suggestive.