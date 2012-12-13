The Hollywood Reporter -- HBO leads TV's Golden Globe nominations, securing 17 nominations Thursday thanks in part to the small screen's most-mentioned work, Game Change. The telepic about the 2008 election pulled five nominations, including best miniseries or TV movie and acting noms for Julianne Moore, Ed Harris, Sarah Paulson and Woody Harrleson. Fellow HBO film The Girl scored three nominations, while its comedy Girls (shut out at the SAG Awards noms Wednesday) entered the best comedy category in its first year and pulled a nomination for Lena Dunham.

Tops among TV series is Homeland. The Showtime hit, which swept the Emmys with lead actor and actress and best drama, pulled four nominations. Aside from the expected nominations for the series and leads Claire Danes and Damian Lewis, Mandy Patinkin got his first big mention for his work on the show in the supporting category. Downton Abbey and perennial comedy darling Modern Family rounded out the list of shows pulling three nominations -- as two seemed to be the magic number for a slew of series, minis and TV movies. 30 Rock, Boardwalk Empire, Breaking Bad, Episodes, Hatfields and McCoys, Hemingway and Gellhorn, New Girl, Political Animals, The Big Bang Theory, The Newsroom and The Good Wife all locked down double mentions -- as did one slight surprise. PHOTOS: Golden Globes Snubs If only for its status as the only broadcast freshman to get any Globes mentions, Nashville's acting nominations for Connie Britton and Hayden Panettiere are worth noting. (Smash, which debuted midseason last year, is also technically a first and something of a surprise in the comedy or musical category.) Two series that many might have expected to see more nominations for are American Horror Story and Mad Men. Jessica Lange and Jon Hamm both received acting mentions for their work in the respective series, but after sharing bragging rights for most nominations at the Emmys, each show seemed poised for some additional accolades. Mad Men's absence from the best TV drama category, in particular, stands as one of the bigger surprises. It wasn't eligible at last year's show due to its long break between the fourth and fifth seasons, but its inclusion in the category is generally expected -- despite the Emmy shutout.

And speaking of shutouts, Game of Thrones -- including last year's winner Peter Dinklage -- was completely overlooked.

Read on for a list of all Golden Globe nominations, the biggest news in film honorees and a rundown of the most prominent snubs.

