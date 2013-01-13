The Golden Globes 2013 was filled with some surprises, snubs and a lot of laughs Sunday night. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler teamed up to co-host the show, but plenty of highlights from the evening came from presentation, acceptance speeches and the red carpet.

During her Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement acceptance speech, actress Jodie Foster finally publicly acknowledged that she's gay. In another memorable show moment, Sacha Baron Cohen also publicly acknowledged his Les Miserables' costars Anne Hathaway's embarrassing wardrobe malfunction!

Recap the top 5 best red carpet and show moments from the 2013 Golden Globes below.

1. Jodie Foster Comes Out as Gay in Moving Speech

Jodie Foster stole the show at the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills on Sunday Jan. 13. The actress and director, 50, accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement -- and in her emotional, funny, wild speech, Foster finally, publicly acknowledged that she's gay.

2. Hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's Best Zingers

Zing! Co-hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler didn't waste any time digging into their fellow Hollywood stars at Sunday nights Golden Globes, starting with themselves. "It's the only night of the year where the beautiful people of film rub shoulders with the rat-faced people of television," Poehler quipped.

3. Adele Debuts Post-Baby Body on Red Carpet, Thanks "Lovely Son"

Welcome back, Adele! After many months of seclusion, the 24-year-old British singer returned to the red carpet for the Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton -- her first official public appearance since her pregnancy and the October birth of her first child, a son, with boyfriend Simon Konecki.

4. Claire Danes Shows Off Slim, Stunning Post-Baby Bod in Red Versace Gown

If there were a Golden Globe award for most amazing body after baby, Claire Danes would be the woman to beat. The new mom, who gave birth to son Cyrus Michael Christopher Dancy less than one month ago, stunned as she walked the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 13. She also took home the award for Best Actress in a TV Drama for Homeland!

5. Anne Hathaway's "Up Skirt Shot" Mocked by Sacha Baron Cohen at Golden Globes

Oh yes he did! Presenting the Golden Globe for Best Anmated Feature Film, Sacha Baron Cohen made a reference to Les Miserables costar Anne Hathaway's unfortunate wardrobe malfunction from December of last year.

