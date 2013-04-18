LOS ANGELES (AP) — With the Golden Globes ceremony scheduled for next January, Hollywood's 2014 awards season is set.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said Thursday that the Golden Globe Awards will be presented on Jan. 12.

Find: The Ricky Gervais Golden Globes controversy

Award shows face additional scheduling challenges to avoid overlap with the 2014 Winter Olympics, set for Feb. 7 to 23 in Sochi, Russia.

Globes organizers snatched up the last available weekend in January for the 71st annual ceremony. The Screen Actors Guild Awards are set for Jan. 18. The Producers Guild of America will hold its awards ceremony on Jan. 19. And the Directors Guild will present its annual honors on Jan. 25.

The 86th annual Oscars are set for March 2.

Golden Globe nominations will be announced Dec. 12.