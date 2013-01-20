PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Just call him Mr. Sundance.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is attending his sixth Sundance Film Festival, this time as writer and star of his directorial debut and host of the festival's closing awards ceremony.

The 31-year-old premiered "Don Jon's Addiction" Friday at the independent-film showcase. He plays the title character, a man who prefers pornography to real sex, even though he brings home a different woman every weekend. Scarlett Johansson, Tony Danza and Julianne Moore also star.

For Gordon-Levitt, Sundance is more than a film festival. It's a community of artists that "reassures each other that there's more to movies than glitz and glamor and box office."

He says Sundance embraces stories "more than some of the other things that tend to take prominence in other parts of the movie industry."