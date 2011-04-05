Back in December, Angelina Jolie told Larry King that she and Brad Pitt are "always open" to the idea of adding another tyke to the organized chaos of their family of six, but she insisted they had "no plans at the moment."

So, color us surprised when we noticed a new and interesting bit of ink on Angelina's well-decorated left arm during her UN goodwill trip to the Tunisia-Libya border this week.

While visiting with refugees who had fled the violence in Libya, the Oscar-winning do-gooder, 35, revealed another set of map coordinates underneath the numbers marking the respective birthplaces of Maddox, 9 (Cambodia), Pax, 7 (Vietnam), Zahara, 6 (Ethiopia), Shiloh, 4 (Namibia), and 2-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox (France).

We could only make out the first number on the bottom line: 35 degrees north, which, based on our rudimentary map-reading skills, could indicate Algeria. It might also, as In Touch points out, be a nod to Pitt's birthplace in Oklahoma.

And it appears this row has been added only in recent months: The altruistic A-lister had just the six lines, ending with matching coordinates for the twins, during a red-carpet appearance on Dec. 16 (click through the pics at left to see).

So, have the Jolie-Pitts pulled a Sandra Bullock and secretly adopted? Is Angie offering a subtle tribute to Brad (well, more subtle than the "Billy Bob" that once occupied that space)? Or did she just draw the numbers on with a Sharpie to mess with the rumormongering tabloids (not that we'd blame her)?

Angelina's rep did not respond to our request for comment, so we'll just have to wait on pins and needles to find out the deeper meaning of this latest permanent ink stain. (In February, the actress denied reports that their brood was about to welcome a new member from Haiti.)

As for her humanitarian trip to Tunisia, Jolie met with several refugees and made a significant contribution to the cause.

According to the UNHCR, the Jolie-Pitt Foundation picked up the tab for 177 people to fly back to their homelands, and it donated an ambulance to assist in Tunisia's efforts to help the injured flowing in from Libya.

"The international community has done well to reinforce Tunisia's remarkable relief effort," Angelina said in a statement. "But with 2,000 people still crossing each day, we cannot let the funding dry up and need to sustain the momentum."

Meanwhile, her appearance at a refugee camp on Tuesday apparently caused a little too much commotion.

"The people were beyond excited to see her," a photographer tells X17. "There were thousands of refugees screaming her name and chanting. The crowd was closing in on her and her security detail. It was intense."

She reportedly had to cut the visit short for security reasons.

Meanwhile, as Jolie was shining a light on relief efforts on the border, Pitt, 47, was treating their tykes to a movie day in Los Angeles, although even that was for a good cause.

Brad took the four oldest kids to a special screening of "Hop" that raised money for EBMRF, an organization dedicated to researching and finding a cure for epidermolysis bullosa, a group of skin diseases. Pitt has been a longtime supporter of the foundation.

The event provided an early Easter celebration for Maddox, Pax, Zahara and Shiloh, who got good and sugared up thanks to an egg hunt and gift bags stuffed with chocolate-covered pretzel rods, gummy butterflies, gummy cherries and jelly beans, according to E! Online.

"The kids were so cute, polite and shy," says a source. "Brad had to help them do the ordering of what they wanted in their little goody bags. They also made sure to take home some candy sticks for their siblings who weren't there."

